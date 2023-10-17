Gazan authorities reported that the air attack on Al-Ahli hospital left at least 500 civilians dead. The United Nations described the attack as a “flagrant disregard” for the lives of civilians, while leaders of countries such as Canada, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar, among many others, condemned the bombing. Tel Aviv distanced itself from the event and pointed to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the culprits.

“Genocide” and “human catastrophe” were the words that the presidential office of the Palestinian Authority used to describe the Israeli attack on the hospital where, in addition to the hundreds of wounded and sick people being treated in the building, there were also They sheltered dozens of refugees who had lost their homes due to the war and were seeking shelter from the bombings, according to the United Nations.

“There is no longer a safe place in Gaza (…) Intense bombing by Israeli forces from the air, sea and land continues,” stated the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees through its ‘X’ account. .

For its part, Israel denied its involvement in the attack, stating that, according to military intelligence reports from Tel Aviv, the hospital had been hit by a “failed rocket launch” coming from the ranks of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing very close to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” said a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces. (IDF), where they allege that “multiple sources” have confirmed the Islamic group’s guilt for the attack.

The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murdered their own children. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the IDF’s thesis, stating that it was “barbaric terrorists” who attacked the hospital, not Tel Aviv’s military forces.

Islamic Jihad responded to Israel’s accusations, denying its complicity in the air assault on the medical institution, adding that the IDF’s allegations would be an attempt to “cover up the horrible crime and massacre they committed against civilians.”

International condemnation

The scenes resulting from the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital have horrified a large sector of the international community, generating widespread rejection, by many towards Israeli forces, especially in Middle Eastern countries.

Jordan, Qatar, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have directly pointed out Israel as responsible for the tragedy, agreeing in their different statements that the bombing of civilian medical centers constitutes a crime against the population in Gaza, reaffirming their condemnation. to the Israeli Government.

From the West, Canada and the European Union were the first actors to react to the event, joining the collective terror over the attack on the civilian population in Gaza and demanding clarification of the real responsibility behind the event.

An injured person receives care at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli airstrike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. © Reuters /Stringer

“The news coming out of Gaza is horrible and absolutely unacceptable… international law must be respected in this and all cases. There are rules in wars and it is not acceptable to attack a hospital,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. .

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell joined the allegations of the head of the Government in Ottawa, who, through a publication on his ‘X’ account, asked for clarity in the situation and stated that “the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

Similarly, the representatives of Russia and the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations have called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council to address the attack. The call for a new meeting comes after the members of the executing arm of the United Nations were unable to reach a consensus in a vote on a resolution of the organization in reference to the conflict on October 16.



















Attacks on hospitals in Gaza, a common denominator in the Israeli occupation

The World Health Organization (WHO) considered that the bombing was an attack of an “unprecedented scale”, also stating that the medical center hit by a missile was part of the list of 20 hospitals that had evacuation instructions for the Israeli army. An order that is being almost impossible to comply with.

Dozens of Palestinians gather around the bodies of the victims of the attack on the Ahli-Arab hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023. © Dadwood Nemer / AFP

“The evacuation order has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, the critical condition of many patients and the lack of ambulances, personnel, beds in the health system and alternative shelters for the displaced,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The same WHO, an agency dependent on the United Nations, has recorded 134 attacks against medical institutions in the occupied Palestinian Territories alone since October 7, affecting 26 hospitals and claiming the lives of around 16 members of health personnel in the region. Attacks directed against ambulances and medical equipment have also been reported.

In the midst of a disastrous humanitarian crisis and a conflict that has already left 3,000 dead in the Gaza Strip, according to figures from local health authorities before the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, Israeli attacks continue to intensify, justified by the fact that under schools and health centers there are tunnels that would protect Hamas members from bombings.

With Reuters, AFP and local media