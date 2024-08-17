Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces destroyed Su-24 and three Ukrainian helicopters at Ukrainian airfields

Russian troops destroyed a Su-24 bomber and three Ukrainian Air Force helicopters, including two Mi-8 and one Mi-17, at Ukrainian airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, air strikes, drones and artillery destroyed two launchers and a transport and loading vehicle of the HIMARS system, four launchers and two radar stations of the Patriot system, a launcher and a radar station of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system from Germany.

On the night from Friday to Saturday, from August 16 to 17, Russian military personnel destroyed a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the Belgorod region.