The US Supreme Court, located across from the Congress building, where Joe Biden is swearing in to America’s president, today, Wednesday, received a bomb warning.

“We searched the building and its surroundings, and there was no evacuation,” said Kathleen Arberg, a spokeswoman for the court.

The Supreme Court has been closed to visitors since the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic, while it is frequented by a minimum of its employees. Even sessions take place over the phone.

Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in before Chief Justice John Roberts on the steps of the Capitol building today. His deputy, Kamala Harris, took the oath before Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

The oath ceremony will take place in the American capital, which has turned into an impenetrable fortress, as there are about 25 thousand soldiers from the National Guard, and thousands of police officers came from all regions of the country to secure the inauguration ceremony after the incident of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Congress building on January 6 this year. An attempt to prevent Biden’s victory in the presidential elections that took place on November 3.