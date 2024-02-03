a bomb exploded last night in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor in the center of Athens, without causing injuries. The Greek Police announced it. The explosion, which caused only material damage, was preceded by an anonymous phone call to a newspaper, investigators reported. An unknown person had said that a bomb had been left in front of the ministry and that it would explode 40 minutes later.

The area around the building was cordoned off by the police and the bomb exploded at around 1am (midnight in Italy).

According to the broadcaster ERT, the bomb was hidden in a bag left in front of the gates of a bank near the ministry. There hasn't been a claim yet. The investigations are followed by the police and anti-terrorism.