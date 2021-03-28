A bomb produced on the morning of this Sunday at least one dead and fourteen wounded in a Christian Church located in the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, where the authorities are investigating whether it is a terrorist attack.

Police indicated in a statement that the explosion occurred when an unidentified person allegedly committed suicide with a motorcycle bomb, although it has not yet declared the explosion as an attack.

The head of the Police of the South Sulawesi province, Merdisyam, told local television that the injured include nine pedestrians who were in the vicinity and 5 faithful who were attending a mass today Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week.

The church was very crowded because it was Palm Sunday

In May 2018, at least thirteen people were killed in attacks against three Christian churches on the Indonesian island of Java, in the east of the country, which were claimed by the Islamic State.

Indonesia, where 88 percent of its 260 million people practice Islam, has suffered several jihadist attacks in the last two decades, including the one perpetrated on the island of Bali in 2002, which caused 202 deaths.

Source: EFE