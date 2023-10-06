Security patrols and trained dogs were deployed at dozens of Philippine airports on Friday, after the Civil Aviation Authority received a bomb threat targeting commercial aircraft.

The Philippine Civil Aviation Authority said it was investigating the threat in an email on Wednesday warning that planes at Manila Airport and four other airports would “explode.”

The regulatory authority announced, in a statement on Wednesday, that 42 commercial airports were placed on “high alert” and that “immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented at all airports.”

Aviation Authority spokesman Eric Apollonio told AFP that “no bombs were found” and the alert did not disrupt flights.

The Metropolitan Manila Airport Authority said on Friday that “foot and marching patrols have been deployed while K-9 units (trained dogs) are making rounds of the airport buildings as additional measures to the daily protocols already in place.”

The measures at Manila Airport apply to other airports, according to Apollonio.

He explained that the threat was the second at a Philippine airport since Monday, when a flight bound for Manila from Bicol Airport was cancelled, after the pilot found a scrap of paper in the plane’s toilet with the words “bomb” written on it.

The 133 passengers were disembarked for security checks, while an incoming flight to Manila was returned at a time when Bicol Airport authorities closed the runway and suspended flight operations, according to Apollonio.

Authorities later declared it a “joke” and the plane was allowed to take off after nearly four hours.

Apollonio did not comment on whether authorities suspected a connection between Monday and Wednesday’s incidents.