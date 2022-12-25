Brazilian security forces, on Saturday in the area of ​​Brasilia where the explosive device was found. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

Brazilian police detained a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro on Christmas Eve for trying to blow up a truck loaded with fuel near the Brasilia airport. The man frequented the camp set up for weeks in front of the Army headquarters, where dozens of radical Bolsonaristas are asking the military to intervene to prevent President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from coming to power. The arrest occurs a week after the inauguration on January 1, when Brasilia will shield itself to receive dozens of heads of state and a crowd that intends to celebrate the return of the left to power.

On the 24th, the truck driver called the police when he noticed a suspicious box next to his vehicle. Agents cordoned off the area and found dynamite with a timer. Although there were two small explosions, no serious damage was reported. The device was deactivated by the anti-bomb squad and a few hours later the author of the frustrated attack was arrested, who confessed his intentions. “I wanted to cause chaos. Their objective was to draw attention to precisely that movement in which they are committed”, explained the general commissioner of the Civil Police of the Federal District, Robson Cândido, in conversation with journalists. According to the investigation, the initial idea was to place the explosive near a pole, to damage the electrical distribution throughout the city, but at the last moment they decided to place the box next to the truck, which was loaded with kerosene to supply planes.

The arrested man, identified as George Sousa, is a businessman from the State of Pará (more than 1,900 kilometers north of Brasilia) and traveled to the capital in recent months to participate in the coup movements that question the result of the elections. . He shared a rented apartment with others involved in the crime. In the building, the police found a real arsenal: two rifles, a rifle, two revolvers, three pistols, hundreds of ammunition and camouflage uniforms, as well as five explosive mixtures.

“The police authorities, in Brasilia, will take all measures to arrest anyone who violates the Democratic State of Law, mainly with threats, and now, with bombs. It is something that never existed in Brasilia and we are not going to allow it”, promised the commissioner. Police were also surprised by the violence in the normally quiet Brazilian capital on December 12. That day, the electoral justice awarded Lula the diploma that recognized him as president with all of the law. At night, dozens of Bolsonaristas burned cars and buses and tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police. Despite the serious acts of vandalism, there were no arrests.

After the news of the bomb in the vicinity of the airport, the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, hinted on social networks that the new government will not be so tolerant of the protests from the extreme right. “The serious events of yesterday in Brasilia prove that the supposed ‘patriot’ camps became incubators for terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded, as quickly as possible, ”he promised.

The alarm in Brasilia occurs a few days after Lula’s inauguration, a particularly delicate moment. The forecast is that more than 300,000 people from all over Brazil will attend the ceremony, which will be attended by at least 17 heads of state, a record number, as well as dozens of representatives from other countries.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.