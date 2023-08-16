Triton Island is one of the main islands in the Paracel group, located roughly equidistant from the coast of Vietnam and the island province of Hainan, China.

Satellite images from the BBC’s Planet Labs analyzed by The Associated Press show construction work on the airstrip, which first appeared in early August.

The runway, as currently planned, will be more than 600 meters long, long enough to accommodate helicopters and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

conflict zone