Triton Island is one of the main islands in the Paracel group, located roughly equidistant from the coast of Vietnam and the island province of Hainan, China.
Satellite images from the BBC’s Planet Labs analyzed by The Associated Press show construction work on the airstrip, which first appeared in early August.
The runway, as currently planned, will be more than 600 meters long, long enough to accommodate helicopters and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.
conflict zone
- The United States takes no position on China’s claims to the sea, but regularly sends naval vessels on “freedom of navigation operations” near Chinese-controlled islands.
- Triton was the focus of one such mission in 2018.
- China has had a small port and buildings on the island for years, along with an airstrip and radar equipment.
- China has rejected accusations that it is militarizing the vital waterway, through which an estimated $5 trillion of trade passes annually, and says it has the right to do as it pleases on its sovereign territory.
- China took full control of the Paracels from Vietnam in a brief naval dispute in 1974.
