Toyota Aygo has always been recognized for its bold and outstanding design in the A-segment. Now, Toyota’s European Design and Development Center (ED2), located in Nice, France, wants to bring even more boldness and ‘flavor’ to customers of small models.

For most of the 21st century, Toyota has been a leader in the A segment in Europe. Committed to the future of this segment, Toyota tasked ED2 with the challenge of realizing its European vision for that segment. The demand was to look at it with new eyes, define and imagine what it could be in the future for European customers, satisfying their needs and desires, and also demonstrate that the traditionally called range access models can stand out with an outstanding design . More than ever, the brand’s new customers demand style, distinction and the opportunity to express themselves.

To meet Toyota’s demands, ED2 assigned a specific team to focus on a unified message from start to finish, and they quickly became convinced that there was an opportunity to offer a bolder and more robust design. From this conviction Aygo x Prologue was born.

His image emphasizes a sense of dynamism with a much more aggressive character



A style that is not forgotten



Whether in front, behind or both sides, you can see the ‘malice’ in the design of Aygo X Prologue. A bold two-tone execution creates a unique graphic profile that attracts attention. The new wedge-shaped roof line also increases the feeling of dynamism for a more aggressive sporty look. At the front, high-tech lights hug the top of the hood to form a kind of wing. Further down, the large grille, fog lights and front bumper, following the hexagonal theme line, show that this is a model ready for action. All over.

Ready for the free spirits of tomorrow, Aygo X Prologue also offers the features that will further enrich your freedom. The rear bumper houses a bike rack, so any getaway can always be turned into an adventure. In the exterior mirrors there are two action cameras, perfect for capturing and sharing unique moments.

Finally, the integrated roof bars accentuate the Aygo X Prologue’s profile, further creating a visual link with the hexagonal taillights, a subtle reminder of Aygo’s DNA.

As for the colors, the use of two of them (black and red) for the bodywork was an additional invitation to take the color balances to another level. In Aygo X Prologue, color is further emphasized with the inclusion of a fine pinch of metallic blue flakes in the paint mix. The resulting dazzling effect makes the color fully worth its name: Sparkling Red Chili.

The challenging project of creating Aygo X Prologue in the current conditions has been a great test for the agility of processes in ED2, in particular in everything related to the development of design, which had to be fast and fluid. Whether on-site or remotely, the ED2 design team worked seamlessly from hand sketch to digital sketch modeling, virtual reality simulations, and 3D mockups, to the final model itself.

Thus, Aygo X Prologue is a bold illustration of the attitude a small car can have. With this foreword, Toyota is reinventing the way to ‘spice up’ the A-segment.