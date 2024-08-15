The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase, uncertain but hopeful. For the first time since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian troops have crossed the international border with the Russian Federation and at the weekend they had managed to penetrate at least 30 kilometres into the Kursk province, in a daring operation that has taken everyone by surprise, but above all, the Russian army. More than 175,000 Russian citizens have been evacuated from the area, there have been numerous prisoners and casualties among Moscow’s troops, at least one column of armoured vehicles has been entirely destroyed and almost thirty towns have fallen into the hands of the Ukrainian army, which controls around a thousand square kilometres, according to figures from kyiv.

In the midst of the Russian offensive in the Donbas, where Moscow has been advancing slowly but steadily for months, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Sirski, has launched a complex and risky offensive directly on a territory that had not been militarily invaded since the Second World War. In addition to showing the vulnerability of its defences and land borders, as well as the military capabilities of the Ukrainian army, the offensive forces Moscow to divert troops and military resources now employed in the Donbas to, at the very least, slow down the advance, and if possible, dislodge them from its territory. Sirski has used armoured vehicles, drones and abundant electronic warfare means. He has played with the element of surprise and a good base of prior intelligence. His bet in favour of the great manoeuvre on the ground is giving him better results than fortification and static battle of positions, a scenario in which the Russians have greater resources, especially human, to withstand the wear and tear.

The operation also has propaganda aspects of military value: it transfers the war and its effects on infrastructure and population to the interior of Russia, with the corresponding cynical lamentations of those who have unleashed the conflict and attacked infrastructure and population in Ukraine. It also inspires morale among the tired and martyred Ukrainian citizens. It also constitutes a message of hope for the allies who are helping Volodymyr Zelensky, after a long period of few military successes. It also widens Kiev’s scope of action, without anyone having expressed fear of escalation or regional extension of the conflict, as happened in the early stages of the war, and even less of the nuclear threat brandished by Moscow.

Almost a week after its launch was confirmed, the extent and, above all, the strength of the offensive is still unknown. It could also be aimed at the neighbouring province of Belgorod, to create a perfect territorial piece for a negotiation in which Ukraine can exchange the territories it has gained for others it has lost since 2014. Within range of Ukrainian troops and rockets are also gas facilities and the Kursk nuclear plant, elements that enhance the strategic value of the offensive. As a precaution, in case the conquest of Russian territory is consolidated, Vladimir Putin has already indicated the impossibility of negotiating as a result of the offensive. In the real world, which is not that of the Kremlin, the opposite is true. Zelensky has shown himself ready to negotiate based on the current favourable moment for his country after many months of punishment.