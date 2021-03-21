An Indonesian cargo plane, which had returned to an airport in Jakarta shortly after take-off due to a technical problem, slipped off the runway when it landed at the airport, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

“The Boeing 737-400, which belongs to the” Trigana Air “company, has returned to Halim Perdanakusumah airport, about two minutes after taking off yesterday, Saturday, said Johannes Harry Douglas Seret, a spokesman for the” Air Knife “website, which specializes in aviation affairs.

Many flights from this airport were diverted to Soekarno Hatta airport in Banten, West Java province, as the plane obstructed movement on the airport runways.

The spokesman added that the plane was scheduled to depart for the “Makassar” region of “South Sulawesi”. The National Transportation Safety Commission has launched an investigation into the accident.