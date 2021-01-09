Indonesian authorities are looking for a Boeing 737 that disappeared from radar four minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital of the country, with more than 50 people on board.

The plane, a company Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya AirIt was destined for the Pontianak airport on the island of Borneo, located just over an hour’s flight from Jakarta.

The specialized site Flightradar24 reported that the last contact with Boeing occurred at 7.40 UTC (4.40 in Argentina), just four minutes later of departure from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

Flightradar24 released a shocking fact: according to the flight tracking, the plane dropped almost 10,000 feet (just over 3,000 meters) in less than a minute. At that time he was over the sea.

The site where contact was lost with the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 and its planned route from Jakarta to Pontianak. (Flightradar24 via AP)

The missing plane is a Boeing 737-500 more than 26.7 years old. Its first flight was on May 13, 1994 and before operating for the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air – which added it to its fleet in 2012 – it flew for two US companies.