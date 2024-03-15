A Boeing 737-800 was found with a panel missing after a United Airlines flight arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday. Airport officials said the plane was found with a panel missing after the United Airlines flight arrived at its destination. United Flight 433 departed San Francisco at 10:20 a.m. and landed at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Medford just before noon, according to FlightAware.

Airport director Amber Judd said the plane landed safely without incident and that the exterior panel was discovered missing during a post-flight inspection. The airport suspended operations to check the runway and airfield for debris, Judd said, and none was found.

Between resignation, structural problems And the death of an employee troubles continue for the US company. In recent months, several accidents involving Boeing aircraft have occurred. In January, a panel that closed off the space for an additional emergency door broke off in mid-air just minutes after takeoff from an Alaska Airlines Max 9 jet from Portland, leaving a hole and forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing. .

On March 6, fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 bound for Phoenix forced pilots to return to Portland Airport. Authorities said passengers and crew noticed the fumes and then landed safely. Seven people, including passengers and crew, required medical attention, but no one was hospitalized.