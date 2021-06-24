The first of July marks the 60th anniversary of the birth of Lady Di and because of this many people who surrounded her during her last days made revealing statements. One of them was Colin Tebbutt, one of the bodyguards who looked after her the year she died.

In dialogue with the Daily Mail, Tebbutt said that Princess Diana should not be in Paris on August 31, 1997, the day she lost her life after a car accident in the Soul Tunnel. As revealed, Spencer he had to have traveled to London three days before.

Diana was supposed to return from her vacation on the Côte d’Azur on the 28th, but she stayed on her boyfriend’s boat Dodi al fayed and then he traveled to Paris.

Colin Tebbutt, one of Diana’s late-life bodyguards.

Why didn’t you fly to the UK? “She did not return on Thursday as planned because the Tories (members of the conservative party) were against her over the issue of the mines. They accused her of using the campaign to enhance her own image, which was very unpleasant and caused her great anger, ”the bodyguard began by explaining.

“So she got in touch with us and told us that she didn’t want all the hassle that awaited her when she returned to the UK and that she would be back for the weekend,” he concluded.

At that time, Spencer had suffered constant political attacks from the British Conservatives. They accused her of taking advantage of awareness trips to promote herself.

According to Tebbutt I was tired of the situation. He wanted to be out of his country as long as possible.



On the first of July he would be 60 years old. Photo: DPA

Months before the accident, Lady Di traveled to Angola and called for a ban on antipersonnel mines. Three that trip, the Defense Minister said it was “unpredictable” and “misinformed.” She obviously did not like this at all and the situation began to bother her.

Months after this crossing and with a new government at the helm, Diana gave a note to Le Monde where she railed against the other mandate and was in favor of the new one. “The previous one was incompetent,” he said.

Tebbutt was a helper and driver as well as a bodyguard and took care of Spencer after she was dissociated from her Royal Highness status.

Firefighter

Another man who gave new details about the life of the princess was the firefighter who helped her as soon as she had the accident.

Xavier Gourmelon, the auxiliary in question, also spoke with the Daily Mail about Diana and revealed what the final words of the figure would have been.

As soon as he found her, a hurt and confused Spencer said: “My God, what happened?”

The firefighter not only contributed to the story the possible last words of Lady Di but also revealed that the princess after the crash he moved and could speak. In fact, the French said that he saw her well and that the most complicated a priori was his shoulder.

When she made the final sentences, he took her hand and within seconds other firefighters and doctors took her away. At first I didn’t know it was Spencer and then when they told him, he realized who he had tried to save.



Lady Di looking out the rear window of the Mercedes in which she was riding with Dodi al Fayed at dawn on August 31, 1997, moments before the accident. Photo: EFE

Frederic Mailliez, a doctor who was off duty, also referred to the stressful moment. He said that when he arrived on the scene he saw that there were two people who “were seriously injured but still alive.”

After helping Diana, Mailliez recalls: “I discovered then that she was a very beautiful woman and that she did not have any injuries to her face. He was not bleeding but was almost unconscious and had difficulty breathing. It looked good for the first few minutes. “

Due to the accident, not only Diana lost her life but also her boyfriend Dodi fayed and the driver Henri Paul. Trevor rees-jones, a bodyguard of Diana, managed to survive.

A curious fact about Rees-Jones is that since he suffered a serious head injury, he has no recollection of what happened.