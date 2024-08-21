In the middle of a strong storm a luxury yacht sank last Monday in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, in Porticello (Italy). Five people are missing in the incident, including the British tycoon Mike Lynch. The search and rescue operation has advanced this Wednesday and only one body remains to be recovered, according to emergency services sources.

The sinking of the sailing ship Bayesian occurred off the coast of Palermo. The yacht had 22 people on board, 10 crew and 12 passengers: 15 were rescued, nine of them were staff.

The bodies have been recovered by expert divers. from inside the sunken vessel, they confirmed to the EFE agency.

Two bodies were initially recovered from inside, one of them that of a “corpulent” man, and two more were extracted shortly afterwards.

The bodies rescued would be those of the businessman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, as well as those of former New York prosecutor Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, according to local media.

The four bodies have been taken to the port of Porticello on firefighters’ and Coast Guard boats and identification will now begin.

The rescue team believes that the remaining body could be in the cabins of the ship lying on its right side at a depth of 50 metres.

‘The yacht sank in 60 seconds’

A video surveillance camera, located in a villa in the port of Porticello, recorded the moment when the sailboat’s mast disappeared in the darkness of the storm. According to the owner of the villa, the sailboat sank “in just sixty seconds.”

Authorities reported that this sailboat was the only vessel to sink that night.

*With information from EFE