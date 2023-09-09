Saturday, September 9, 2023, 1:07 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The dogs of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of the Civil Guard found the body of a woman this Saturday, 50 meters from the Vallehermoso stream, at the height of the area known as Valdeoro, in Valmojado (Toledo), while they were carrying out work search for a 54-year-old woman who disappeared last Sunday in that municipality after the heavy rains that fell during DANA last weekend.

This has been confirmed by Civil Guard sources to Europa Press, who have indicated that the discovery occurred around 11:00 am. The woman’s body, pending identification, was found between two vineyards, hidden among weeds and mud.