The agents remove the body found in a container in Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

The Mossos d’Esquadra investigate the appearance of a corpse in a container located on Casanova and Aragó streets, in the heart of Barcelona’s Eixample. The body was inside a suitcase, as Betevé has advanced and police sources have confirmed to this newspaper.

The discovery took place around 10 o’clock this morning, when two people saw a dark-colored suitcase inside the gray container and, upon opening it, found several plastic bags, inside which the body was cut up. Immediately, these two people have alerted an ambulance that was passing through the area, and this has subsequently notified the Mossos.

Several units of the regional police have moved to the place, which have cordoned off the place. After 1:00 p.m., the judicial committee proceeded to remove the body.

