The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970 has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, became a trend after a client boasted how captivated she is in the store.

For offers, liquidations or discounts? A Bodega Aurrera customer drew attention by sharing a video in which she boasted that the store whose advertising strategy is ‘Mom Fight‘ stole her heart.

Consumers usually see audiovisual materials that deal with employees or customers who go to brand establishments and share their experience, as well as tricks with which they manage to save on each of their purchases.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@nagiini_97’ account went viral by sharing that it was in a branch of the business format company Walmart de México y Centroamérica, which operates in all states of the country.

The client of the type of business, a business that was initially called ‘Central de Ropa’, captivated Internet users by showing how the company that stands out for offering a wide variety of quality products at low prices, in its three formats, conquered it.Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera.

During the viral video, Adri Cardona pointed out that he was looking for a company employee which operates in more than 2,200 branches, since the security guard he caught her for her beauty.

For this reason, the young woman, when she was at Bodega Aurrera, shared the video along with the trending song with the hit song “Bandido” by the singer Ana Barbara, hoping to find the worker of the business that offers pantry items, general merchandise and even clothing.

