A Boca Juniors fan boy and his father went viral hours before the Copa Libertadores final, in which the Argentine team will face Fluminense at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The boy and his father, identified as Benjamín and Gkohan, gained notoriety after the minor told a journalist that they sold his father’s playstation and motorcycle to pay for the trip to Rio, to accompany Boca in the final, although they did not have tickets.

“Look what this is, this is Boca, crazy! Hit it, Boca!” shouted the excited young man, in the middle of the massive party organized by the fans of the Argentine team on the Copacabana beach in Rio, on the eve of the final of the Libertadores.

🤯 He raffled off his Play Station, his dad raffled off the motorcycle to go to Brazil to see Boca and they still haven’t gotten entry. Soccer for Argentines is something else. Don’t try to understand it. pic.twitter.com/sgQFOmKJwr —Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) November 3, 2023

Father and son traveled to Rio from Caballito, in Buenos Aires, in a van, only to cheer on Boca, although they did not have a ticket.

Ticket prices ranged between $50 and $250, however, the cheapest ones were intended only for supporters of the finalist clubs.

The video of the boy telling the story of his trip to Brazil went viral on social networks and sparked a movement to try to get him and his father into the final.

This is how Benjamín and his father will be able to watch the final

The Absolut Sport agency, official partner of Conmebol, reported that after learning the story, it decided to give away tickets for Benjamín and his father, in addition to two nights in a hotel.

What happened to the child and the party organized by the vast majority of Boca fans who came to accompany their club in the final of the tournament contrast with the acts of violence that clouded the atmosphere and even made them fear that the final match would be played. without an audience in the stands, something that Conmebol finally ruled out.

