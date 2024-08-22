In Buryatia, a boat with tourists hit a log on Lake Baikal and capsized

A boat with tourists collided with a log and capsized in the waters of Lake Baikal near the village of Novy Enkhaluk in the Kabansky District of Buryatia. This is reported by Telegram– channel of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 21. According to the department, a local resident offered vacationers water trips on a small vessel, the Amur, but conducted them illegally.

Related materials:

During one of these boat trips, the boat hit a log and capsized. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“The transport prosecutor’s office has launched an inspection of compliance with navigation safety legislation in relation to this incident,” the statement said.

Earlier, a Russian accidentally started a fire in the Pribaikalsky National Park and was fined millions of rubles. He started a fire that spread to dry grass. As a result, the Russian burned 18 hectares of forest, thereby causing damage to Russia’s forest fund of more than 4.2 million rubles.