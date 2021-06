The crew of the boat were rescued by another boat and all are in perfect health A Red Cross boat tows the sunken boat. / Red Cross

A vessel sank, for unknown reasons, in the vicinity of the Calabardina beach, in the municipality of Eagles, as reported to Europa Press sources from the Aguilas Red Cross. The LS Titania, assigned to Maritime Rescue, was activated, although the crew of the boat were rescued by another boat and all are in perfect health. Red Cross managed to locate and tow the sunken boat.