Last November, the mayor of Teruel, Emma Buj presented the new vehicle intended for the work of the Local Police From this Spanish city, the model purchased was a Toyota Land Cruiser that is already being used to access rugged and countryside areas, located around the city.

In addition, a few days ago several photographs have circulated on social networks in which another new car appears. belonging to the Teruel Local Police, in this case, a brand new BMW 335 E92. Therefore, with these two new vehicles, the police force’s mobile fleet amounts to 18 vehicles.

What features do these cars have?

Specifically, the Toyota Land Cruiser belongs to the version prior to the current one, that is, it corresponds to the 150 Series, which was launched on the market in 2019 and it has a 2.8-liter diesel engine that generates a power of 204 HP, although there are other engines.

On the other hand, the BMW Series 335D E92 is characterized by being a three-door coupe model. This one has under the hood a inline six-cylinder diesel engine that generates a power of 286 HP, which has a maximum torque of 580 Nm, the 335D E92 was released in 2007 and remained until the mid-2010s.

How much did both vehicles cost?

Presentation of the new Toyota Land Cruiser of the Teruel Local Police. Teruel City Council

He Toyota Land Cruiser has involved an investment of 53,299 euross, according to the mayor of Teruel. However, the cost of the BMW is unknown, although it is possible that it came from an auction of cars seized by the state.

Although it should be noted that other Spanish municipalities also have brand new vehicles for their local police, as is the case of Madrid, which has several BMW X5 SUVs who have recently become famous for their help in the territories affected by DANA.





What characteristics does this Madrid police car have?

Specifically, the model is a BMW X5 acquired by the Madrid council in 2022. The all-terrain vehicle has four-wheel drive and a specific equipment with winches and snow removal shovelswhich have been very useful in removing mud from the streets in Valencia.

On the other hand, the X5 is the xDrive 30d version that has an engine V6 diesel with 286 HP of power and microhybridization of an electric motor 8 kW. Therefore, it obtains the ECO label to patrol the Madrid Low Emissions Zone. In addition, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission that allows it to reach 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.