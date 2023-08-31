Is something different than a Bentley or Audi RS6. A real BMW E30 M3 at the Domeinen. Would you dare?

Windows shopping at the Domains remains fun. It’s always a sort of gloating when you see another bunch of drug dealers or black marketeers have lost their Bentley Continental or S-Class. And from behind our keyboard we dare to laugh at them too. That’s how brave we are.

But sometimes there are gems that we think; how did it get there again. Like these. A purebred BMW E30 M3. Not exactly the car you would expect from an offender in 2023. But yes, looks can be deceiving.

A BMW E30 M3 at the Domains

From the outside, this E30 M3 looks good. The spoilers and rims should be your thing, unless it’s a special Evo version then not. Then it’s just fat. But the undersigned’s knowledge does not extend that far, so you will have to help me with that.

It also looks immaculate inside, with original bucket seats and leather that appears undamaged at first glance. And we have seen that differently, in cars with 138,000 kilometers on the clock.

Is there really no catch? Yes, there is. The text accompanying the lot states the following:

The door window mechanism on the right does not work, the door window can

not be closed.

The throttle cable is separate from the throttle valve mechanism. The gas valves in the

intake tubes were largely open. There is a message that the engine

smokes. There may be engine damage. Look, the adder

So there is a chance of engine damage. A no-go for the layman, but perhaps not at all for the handyman or connoisseur. And it will also reduce the price a bit, we think.

So therefore the question: A BMW E30 M3 at the Domains. Do you dare?

This article A BMW E30 M3 at the Domains. Do you dare? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #E30 #Domains