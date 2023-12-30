A woman died in an accident in the north-east of Moscow, this was reported on the Telegram channel of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate on December 30.

It is reported that the driver drove through a red traffic light and hit a person at a pedestrian crossing.

“On the Yaroslavskoye Highway alternate in the area of ​​building 3, the driver, driving a BMW, was driving at a prohibitory traffic light and hit a female pedestrian who was crossing the roadway at a controlled pedestrian crossing,” the message states.

As a result of the accident, a female pedestrian received serious injuries from which she died on the spot.

Employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate are establishing all the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Earlier on the same day, two people died and three more were injured in an accident in the Saratov region. Not far from the village of Smelost in the Pugachevsky district, two cars collided. A 14-year-old boy and an adult man died as a result of the accident. Another man died in hospital from his injuries. Other details are still unknown. All causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

On December 28, an elderly motorist hit a pedestrian in Korsakov and fled the scene of the accident. According to the State Traffic Inspectorate, on Okruzhnaya Street in the area of ​​building 7a, a Toyota Hiace Regius hit a 69-year-old woman who was crossing the roadway at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the collision, the pensioner received various injuries. The driver fled the scene, but his identity was soon established. He turned out to be a 74-year-old man. An investigation has been organized into the accident. All circumstances are being established.