Last December 7th the Teatro alla Scala in Milan saw the public return to the opening night of the season. The opera staged was Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth, conducted by Maestro Riccardo Chailly with the direction of Davide Livermore and the sets by Giò Forma. The setting in a dystopian metropolis, in contemporary clothes, featured references to famous metropolitan architecture and design elements and even a modern car – a BMW 5 Series, for the occasion with a “total black” look – on which Macbeth and Banco travel at the opening of the tragedy when the two characters cross the woods of Scotland in a dark atmosphere of lightning and thunder.

The car is also the protagonist of the following scenes, when through powerful and very scenographic images, the director Davide Livermore makes the car whiz through the forest on a journey that portends Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” style atmospheres. The Teatro alla Scala celebrated its 70th anniversary 7 December with Macbeth, the masterpiece with which Giuseppe Verdi ends his youth and opens new horizons to musical theater. Directed by Maestro Riccardo Chailly, who brought to a conclusion the “youth trilogy” dedicated to the first phase of the composer’s production after the opening of the Season with Joan of Arc in 2015 and Attila in 2018. With Macbeth Davide Livermore was the first director to realize the inaugural show for four consecutive seasons, with the sets by Giò Forma, the costumes by Gianluca Falaschi, the videos of D-wok and the lights of Antonio Castro.

On stage, a cast of absolute excellence brought together some of the greatest voices of our time. Lady is Anna Netrebko, the most applauded and sought after voice on the international scene, which has reached the fifth inauguration of the season. Luca Salsi is back in the part of Macbeth, one of today’s great Verdi baritones, a singing and speech teacher like Francesco Meli who at La Scala has already been the extraordinary protagonist of eight Verdi characters. Banco is the bass Ildar Abdrazakov, while also in the other parts there are important voices such as those of Ivan Ayon Rivas and Chiara Isotton. The choreography is by a protagonist of contemporary dance and entertainment such as Daniel Ezralow.