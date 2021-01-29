Ruben de la Barrera has been since he came to the bench Sports looking for the reason for the crisis of results that is shaking the blue and white project. One of the indisputable factors is the team’s low offensive production, which he has barely scored 7 goals in the 11 matches played. Some poor numbers in attack that have been exacerbated in recent weeks. Depor carries three games without scoring and has not yet seen a goal so far in 2021.

The Coruña coach has already warned that on Sunday they face a final against Unionists, who not only comes to Riazor as a leader, but as with a virtue that right now delves into the blue and white wound: defensive solidity. The charro set has not received a goal since last November 8, accumulating 7 games or, what is the same, a total of 670 minutes unbeaten to make 19 of the last 21 points.

In total, Unionistas have only conceded three goals so far in the league, one by Deportivo in the only defeat they have suffered to date. It was Héctor Hernández’s great goal at the exit of a corner kick as soon as the Reina Sofía match begins.

De la Barrera seeks gunpowder

Rubén de la Barrera is aware that the team needs to generate chances after it has been shown that the forwards are not having their year. The top scorer of the team is Rolan and got one foot out of the club. Of the rest of the points, only Beauvue has scored, but his only goal was on the first day. Hopes are now pinned on the latest signing: Raí Nascimento.