All tickets sold out for tomorrow’s match at the Meazza at 50 percent of the capacity. In 37 thousand for the semifinal

Sold out. It is a blue wave that is preparing to invade San Siro for the Nations League semifinal between Italy and Spain, tomorrow at 20.45. All 37,000 tickets available – with reduced capacity according to Covid provisions – have been sold, a figure that confirms the desire of the people to push the Azzurri towards another success. This was made known by the FIGC just over 24 hours after the kick-off.

Still them – The last precedent for the Azzurri at the Meazza dates back almost three years ago, against Portugal. This time it is the turn of Italy and Spain, facing again in a semifinal just over two months from the challenge for access to the European final at Wembley. This time, however, the goal is the Nations League final, against the winner of the other match between Belgium and France.

The other races – The tickets for the other matches of these Finals are not yet sold out. On Thursday at the Allianz Stadium there is the great match between the world champions of France and Lukaku’s Belgium, while on Sunday the finals will be staged: at 3 pm, again in Turin, third place will be played. Finally, the trophy will be awarded in Milan on Sunday.

October 5, 2021 (change October 5, 2021 | 12:35)

