Officially 2,600 but in reality a few more: there will be around 3,000 Napoli fans in Frankfurt tomorrow to accompany the blue team in the first leg match of the round of 16 of the Champions League. A real exodus, limited only by the fact that the tickets offered for sale for the Azzurri supporters were only those relating to the away sector, otherwise there would have been many more aficionados of Osimhen and his companions at Deutsche Bank Park. Someone, especially among the emigrants born in Germany, will still manage to infiltrate the seats reserved for locals and then there are a series of VIPs who will sit in the authorities’ gallery and who will already land on German soil today.

CONCERNS — See also Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt There is no shortage of concerns for public order and not only because Eintracht has already warned its fans that when they return it will be better to avoid wandering around the streets of Naples alone and with the team’s scarves around their necks (a statement that is now being almost by default all clubs) but by virtue of the fact that the warmest supporters of the German team are twinned with those of Atalanta, not exactly friends of those of Napoli. In this incredible world made up of transversal relationships between organized groups, we recently witnessed the assault by the ultras of the Red Star against the Fedayeen of Rome (complete with a banner stolen and then burned) which was then followed by the exhibition of a Serbian flag to Maradona on the occasion of Napoli-Cremonese. In short, the alert will be maximum also because, among other things, precisely in Rome, on the occasion of Lazio-Eintracht in 2018, the Germans put the capital on fire (14 arrested) and among them there were also Atalantini “infiltrators”. See also A la Neymar Jr: players who regretted signing for their team

DANGEROUS TRANSFERS — In short, it will be necessary to avoid that the two supporters come into contact in any way but also to leave visiting supporters at the mercy of the home ones as happened in Bucharest or Kiev in the Europa League, moments that the Azzurri fans remember among the most dangerous ever experienced. It will be better to leave room for the prowess of the players on the pitch and sportingly make an appointment for the return match when, among other things, the German ambassador Viktor Elbling will also be present at the Maradona who has already booked a place alongside De Laurentiis.

