One of the missiles from the American HIMARS installation, which was fired by the military of Ukraine, according to preliminary information, hit the building of the city administration of Donetsk. On Sunday, October 16, the mayor of the city Aleksey Kulemzin notifies.

“According to the JCCC, the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk was shelled this morning from the settlement. Kurakhovo. Three missiles were fired from the American M142 HIMARS installation. Presumably, one of the rockets hit the Donetsk city administration building,” he writes in his Telegram channel.

The administration building was severely damaged. The photos and videos published by Kulemzin show that almost all the windows have been smashed out, and the ceiling has collapsed. Immediately after the shelling, there was smoke.

At least two people were reported injured.

Earlier that day, it became known about the shelling of the Donetsk administration building. Destroyed civilian vehicles.

A day earlier, the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) fired eight 155 mm NATO caliber shells into three districts of Donetsk. The shelling was recorded at 23:05 and 23:07.

On October 13, it became known that Ukrainian soldiers fired six rockets at Donetsk from a Grad multiple launch rocket system. On the same day, it was noted that a civilian was killed during shelling by the Ukrainian military in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. According to the mayor of the city, another person was injured.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

