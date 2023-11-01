According to the agency, 6 deaths and several injuries were recovered as a result of Israeli aircraft targeting the Krezm family home opposite Al-Fakhoura Clinic, west of the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza.

Several people were also killed in an Israeli bombing of the Al-Amriti family home, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Several injuries and 8 dead arrived at the Indonesian Hospital, after the home of the Abu Al-Aish family in Jabalia Camp was targeted.

Local sources announced that at least 5 citizens were killed, and more than 40 others were injured, including children and women, in an Israeli bombing of two homes belonging to the Abu Nasr and Abu Odeh families, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that Israeli aircraft bombed with several missiles the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood near Al-Quds Hospital, west of Gaza, and opened fire with machine guns towards citizens’ homes, and continued to throw flares in the sky of the city.

On the other hand, hospitals in Gaza launched a final distress call, after they were threatened with shutting down within hours, as a result of the exhaustion of fuel needed to operate electricity generators.

She confirmed that only a few hours would pass until the main electrical generator in both the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital stopped, which threatened the lives of hundreds of wounded and sick people, including 42 children under life support in incubators, 62 wounded and sick people under ventilators, and 650 patients with failure. Kidney disease, in addition to hundreds of people who need emergency surgeries.