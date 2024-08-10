Home policy

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

An insignificant place becomes a symbol of the bloody immobility of the Ukraine war. Civilians die, houses collapse and soldiers wait.

Bilohorivka – “Horror at attack on village school” had the German wave reported. That was at the beginning of May. Two years ago. After a bomb hit a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, more than 60 people were believed to have died, which was reported by the media worldwide. Russian forces had dropped a bomb on the building, possibly deliberately. More than two months after the start of the “special operation”, Vladimir Putin made it clear that he had no intention of giving Ukraine any mercy. Now, in the third year of the war, it is hardly being talked about much anymore, but the fighting in Bilohorivka continues – and just as mercilessly as it was at the beginning.

“Why is no one talking about what happened in Bilohorivka?” asks the soldier with the battle name “Chornyi” the Ukrainian PravdaAccording to the magazine, “Chornyi” is a 25-year-old machine gunner from the 81st Brigade – which urgently needs reinforcements. The battle for the town has been raging since the beginning of the war; the end is open and probably still a long way off.

Russia’s obstacle on the rise: an insignificant place

The Russian military had declared three months ago that it had taken complete control of the settlement, according to the news agency Reuters reported. According to the Ukrainian defenders, however, the fighting was still going on there and Ukraine had advanced with tanks, as the Ukrainian magazine Military wrote. In Bilohorivka there is a bloody back and forth.

“After the Wagner supporters left, we were superior to the enemy – both in terms of intelligence and weapons. We could walk around Bilohorivka without fear. We could come out of the basement and drink coffee while the birds sang. But today the situation is different.”

Before Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bilohorivka was an insignificant village with up to 800 inhabitants. “The Siverskyi Donets River flows north of Bilohorivka, and to the west it is flanked by 100-meter-high natural chalk hills, from which the village takes its name. To the south there is a large chalk quarry, where chalk was mined for the Lysychansk soda plant until 2010,” writes the Ukrainian PravdaBasically, the village had no great value for Russia – apart from its strategic location. In addition to the chalk cliffs, the place is home to a filter station for the river water that supplies the area. It is surrounded by a 25-hectare industrial area.

Russia’s attacks in the Ukraine war: Thousands of civilians killed or wounded

In April of this year, the United Nations Security Council stated that, given the widespread suffering of the civilian population, no region of Ukraine would be spared from Moscow’s war against its neighbor: “Referring to Moscow’s ‘annihilation strategy,’ the Ukrainian representative said that since the beginning of 2024, the Russian Federation had fired nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 ‘Shahed’ drones and nearly 7,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukrainian cities and villages. Only three percent of Russian missiles, drones and guided bombs hit military targets, while 97 percent hit civilian infrastructure,” the UN reports.

In this war, more than 11,100 civilians have been killed and at least 21,860 injured, according to the High Commissioner for Human Rights in May of this year. “Russia is using a range of deadly tactics that are illegal under international law,” say Mercedes Sapuppo and Shelby Magid.

Everyday life in Ukraine: The school in Bilohorivka that was bombed by Russia two years ago. This event attracted worldwide attention. But in the town itself, the war in Ukraine continues to rage. With no end in sight (archive photo). © Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP

The two authors of the US think tank consider the deliberate dropping of glide bombs on civilian areas and the direct attack on civilian infrastructure JustSecurity Most recently, Russia bombed a children’s hospital in Kiev in July, killing 20 people; an event that overshadows the daily suffering in a place as insignificant in world affairs as Bilohorivka. Just like the Russian bombing of a hypermarket in Kharkiv in May, which also left almost 20 people dead.

Everyday life in the Ukraine war: Control over Bilohorivka changes several times

Bilohorivka is only a marginal note in this conflict, but remains significant in its individuality. The place itself apparently derives its importance primarily from its elevated position, which enables control over three cardinal points. The settlement apparently played an important role in controlling the Bakhmut-Lyssychansk route from the very beginning. In Bilohorivka, the Ukrainians were able to put a stop to the Russians and block this access: According to the Ukrainian Pravda The Russians initially lost 500 men and 80 vehicles due to the 26th and 80th Brigades of the Ukrainian Army.

In December, Wagner mercenaries followed and took control of the village. It then passed back to the opposing side when in January 2023 the 81st Airborne Brigade of Ukraine was able to make up ground against the Wagner mercenaries and even advance a few kilometers further, as the Pravda reported.

“After the Wagner supporters left, we were superior to the enemy – both in terms of intelligence and weapons. We could walk around Bilohorivka without fear. We could come out of the basement and drink a coffee while the birds sang. But today the situation is different,” said Ukrainian soldier “Teddy” of the Ukrainian Pravda currently reported. The Ukrainians have had to suffer: in terms of men and equipment, such as drones.

Russia’s relentless attack: Different tactics from the first light

Since January of this year, the Russians have been pushing forward again; since April, the Ukrainian defenders have been under increased pressure. The Ukrainian magazine Military reports on various tactics used by the Russians to try to gain control of the situation – always with non-stop attacks throughout the day from three in the morning to take advantage of the first light of day; and always with changed tactics because the previous ones were obviously unsuccessful. And again and again, like Military the soldier “Oleksandr” – a member of the 81st Brigade.

“They started shelling with small arms, and then in the evening there was a convoy of eight to ten golf carts that tried to get to the positions. The next attack attempt was with heavy equipment. Then they tried to get there with motorcycles. The last attack was a massive multiple rocket launcher attack, followed by vehicles, then infantry in support of the assault groups, which advanced and began to attack our positions in small groups,” the Ukrainian military explained.

During the fighting, only a dozen inhabitants were said to have remained behind, while the rest fled. However, retreat did not seem to have been an option for the military. Ukrainian Pravda speaks of the fact that the 81st Brigade of Ukraine appears to be pinned down in its trenches: its units have remained in their positions for up to a year to prevent the Russian breakthrough. This is the silent suffering that is not reflected in any news reports.

Ukraine’s new recruits: on average 50 years old

The reason for the lack of rotation of Ukrainian troops was the logistical challenges in this region, which is under constant Russian fire, as well as the catastrophic shortage of personnel. Pravda says that in the second half of the previous year only four new recruits had filled the brigade. In the meantime only 13 men had to hold the positions on behalf of 50 men; sometimes groups of 20 Russians run towards two defenders. In any case, the balance of power is in Russia’s favor.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

In total, around two dozen defenders had to hold the 25-hectare industrial area. If the Russians penetrate and entrench themselves in the basements of the industrial ruins, for example, the defenders have little choice but to continue to bombard the ruins with artillery strikes. The area is being leveled piece by piece out of necessity. Ukraine lacks the strength for a targeted defense. “There are constant attacks there. There have been so many losses, both on our side and on theirs. There are very few fighters left,” says “Chornyi.”

“When the recruiting office currently sends a group of recruits to the airborne brigade, the youngest may be 50 years old,” reports the Ukrainian Pravda. “The training of a new recruit before he goes to Bilohorivka takes a week to a month, depending on how urgently the positions need people.”