Eyewitnesses contacted by “Sky News Arabia” said that a person armed with a machine gun entered the party building and climbed to the second floor and fired indiscriminately, which killed party member Deniz Poyraz, while the Turkish police arrested the perpetrator.

Party members who were inside the building told local media that the assailant was shouting nationalist slogans, “I hate the PKK. I have nothing to do with any Turkish political party. I just hate them.” The health field, and he comes from the same area in which the accident occurred

His page on the “Twitter” website shows pictures and badges of the extremist Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, a partner in the country’s ruling coalition, and other posts from his page show his participation in the armed conflict inside Syria, specifically from the Manbij region.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party issued an urgent statement about the event, accusing the Turkish authorities of pushing for this attack, saying: “As a result of the targeting of our party by the ruling party and the forces of the Ministry of Interior for months, some families and people have even been organized and directed in front of our party’s headquarters buildings in the regions for the purpose of Provocation, an armed attack was carried out on the Izmir district building.” The statement also accused the ruling authorities of being slow to intervene to stop the attack. “While the attacker was shooting and setting fire to the building, the security forces did not intervene for a long time.”

The statement of the pro-Kurdish party linked the event to the overall policy aimed at closing the party and arresting its political leaders, which has been implemented for months, based on the claim by the ruling authorities that the HDP had called for massive demonstrations in the country during the ISIS attack on the Kurdish-majority city of Kobani in Syria in 2014.

For this reason, hundreds of party leaders have been detained for years, while the party is undergoing a trial that may lead to its complete closure. “As a result of the provocative practice in the Kobani plot case, the aim and message of this attack is absolutely clear: those who carried out this dangerous provocation are the instigators of the event. The government is the one who It targets our party and our local organizations, and the Ministry of Interior is directing the instigators.”

Kurdish political activist Fahmi Nordag, a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The recent attack on our party headquarters is similar to hundreds of other examples of incidents, where the ruling power apparatuses rhetorically and politically target a group or a political or cultural figure. What is in the country, in a way that resembles atonement or wasting blood, then this side is soon exposed to armed attack.”

Nordag adds: “This happened with the Armenian-Turkish writer Harant Dieng, and before him with many Kurdish intellectuals such as Musa Antar, and before them it was aimed at left-wing figures and forces and Alevi intellectuals such as Aziz Nesin. his arrest and imprisonment.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) parliamentarian Murat Chebni wrote on his Twitter page: “This is not the first time that such an attack has taken place. Izmir Province Organization has been attacked before, and the attack took place even though the party building is opposite the police station. The details say it was an organized attack. We see that the government is trying to stir up racism and nationalism through our party. The government is thinking of getting out of the predicament it found itself in only in this way. At this point, the Republican Palace itself and the Ministry of Interior are responsible for the attack.”

On the possibility of this attack being an indication of the possibility of an escalation of civil violence in the country, especially between Turkish and Kurdish nationalists, the Turkish researcher in internal political affairs, Onder Demir, said in connection with “Sky News Arabia”: “For five years, Turkey has witnessed the largest national polarization in the country Since the AKP lost its parliamentary majority in 2015 and pushed for an alliance with the ultra-nationalist movement party, there is no middle ground in the country, and the choices have been settled between a nationalist Turkish population majority and a Kurdish minority rallying around the HDP.The problem is that the opposition Republican People’s Party does not offer any alternative or less attractive offers.

Commentators on social media said that creating these forms of chaos is a “traditional mechanism for the ruling party to stir up civil nervousness during the stages of failure of development and political programs.”

But some of them pointed out that “this chaos may get out of control at any moment, as happened in the seventies of the last century during the struggle between the right and left forces in the country, which was essentially an internal civil conflict.”