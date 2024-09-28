To make it come true, one is coming Kickstarter campaign in which interested parties will be able to give their contribution to the developers. It will be online starting November 4, 2024. Lethal Wedding this is the name of the game, presents itself as a love letter to classic shooters of the 16-bit era such as Zombies Ate My Neighbors.

Independent development studio Mega Cat Studios has announced the arrival of a new game for Sega Mega Drive / Genesis starring a bloodthirsty bride who fights with panache while wearing her wedding dress.

Shooter with bride and mother in law

When a group of criminal clowns kidnaps her groom the day before the wedding, it’s up to the bride and her mother-in-law to rescue him! Will the two be able to save the man, exterminating circus freaks, mafiosi and murderous clowns?

Lethal Wedding will be playable solo or in 2-player local co-op. The usable weapons will be themed with the game. So we can use the explosive Gun of Roses, the Banana SMG and the Hare Trigger that shoots bunnies. The two women will also be able to count on different moves, such as the roll.

The game will also implement a selectable difficulty system mission by mission which will allow you to unlock advanced equipment. In total there will be 30 levels, replayable several times… as long as you can resist the bickering between mother and daughter, the stress of marriage and all those who want to kill you.

The choice to release it on Mega Drive is interesting, which may sound strange to some, but which is indicative of the expansion of the scene dedicated to new productions for old gaming systems, which now has many monthly releases, for various platforms.