a player of bloodborne known as ymfah has just shared a curious feat on YouTube. Since he was given the task of finishing the entire Bloodborne story using only one cannon. In addition to achieving it, the video of him shows the steps he followed, in case anyone wants to imitate him.

The path to get the cannon and use it properly is very long and somewhat complicated. However, once you get a build like ymfah’s, even the toughest bosses will drop with just one hit. So this strategy of bloodborne.

The video explains in detail where to find what is necessary to be able to level up without having to kill many. As well as strategies to have cannonballs whenever they are needed. He even gives various tips to defeat his bosses in a more easy way.

Despite bloodborne It is already 7 years on the market, it seems that it is still a playground for some. If you liked this video, keep an eye on ymfah. Since it constantly comes up with different ways in which to play this FromSoftware game. Will they try to finish it off with just the cannon?

What is Bloodborne?

bloodborne It is a title from FromSoftware, who also gave us the saga Dark Souls and recently Elden Ring. In this adventure we enter the city of Yharnam which is full of bloodthirsty beasts and deranged villagers. Not to mention an element of cosmic horror inspired by the work of HP Lovecraft.

Unlike other similar titles, here players must be more aggressive during combat. Proof of this is that there are no shields, the best way to defend yourself is to counter with a well-timed shot. Which in turn adds some more strategy.

Source: FromSoftware

bloodborne It was exclusive to PS4, so several fans have been asking for it to be brought to other platforms. Rumors even persist that it may receive a remaster for PS5 or a port to PC. We hope this is the case so that more players have a chance to try it out. Have you already played it?

