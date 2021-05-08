“When are you waiting for?” The question echoes over and over again in the pregnant. And that anxiety to know when they will give birth could have an answer through a blood test.

Women are given a tentative due date that is 40 weeks from the first day of your last periodBut some deliver weeks earlier, while others go beyond that date and may need to induce labor.

An investigation of the Stanford University, California, United States, led by Ina Stelzer along with other colleagues, is working on a new approach that involves tracking how the body responds to signals from the fetus and prepares for delivery. “The blood shows that the birth is approaching,” says Stelzer, as reproduced by the site IFLScience.

The Stelzer Team took blood samples from 53 pregnant womens and analyzed them in multiple ways between one and three times during the last 100 days of expected pregnancy. The researchers analyzed nearly 5,000 biochemicals and carried out more than 2,000 tests on immune cells in their blood.

Initial findings showed that two to four weeks before birth, the researchers found that there was a change in hormonal patterns of women and a drop in the activity of inflammatory immune cells, reflected by changes in blood biomarkers.

According to account IFLScience, the researchers built a prediction model using 45 of the biomarkers and tested it on 10 other women. He predicted a probable delivery date that for each of them was within 17 days of their actual date, either sooner or later.

Stelzer believes that as the results of more women are added to the model, it will be more accurate. Researchers have not yet tested whether the model would work for multiple pregnancies or pregnant trans men.

If it becomes a commercial test, it could be useful to know if pregnant women are likely to give birth prematurelysays Rachel Tribe at King’s College London (KCL). For now, this requires taking a swab of your vaginal fluid and doing a scan to measure the position of your cervix.

Such a test could also help if doctors are concerned about the condition of the fetus and want to know if birth is imminent or if they need to induce labor, says Andrew Shennan, also from KCL.

