Madrid. Researchers at the Royal College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience developed a blood test technique that could be used to predict Alzheimer’s risk up to 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis.

The study, published in Brain, supports the idea that the components of human blood can modulate the formation of new brain cells, a process called neurogenesis, which occurs in the hippocampus, which is involved in learning and memory.

Although the disease affects the formation of new brain cells in the hippocampus during its early stages, previous work had only studied neurogenesis in its most advanced stages by autopsy.

In order to understand the early changes, the experts collected blood samples from 56 individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) over several years; It is a disorder in which a person begins to experience a lack of memory or cognitive ability.

Although not all people with MCI develop Alzheimer’s, the percentage of those with it who are diagnosed is much higher than that of the general population. Of the 56 participants in the study, 36 were found to have the disease.

In the study, they treated brain cells with blood taken from people with MCI. They were observed to change in response to blood as the disease progressed.

Based on the above, the researchers made several key discoveries. The collected blood samples promoted decreased cell growth and division, as well as increased apoptotic cell death (the process by which cells are programmed to die).

However, the researchers found that these samples also increased the conversion of immature brain cells into hippocampal neurons.

Although the underlying reasons for the increase in neurogenesis remain unclear, experts theorize that it could be a mechanism of early compensation for the neurodegeneration experienced by those who develop the disease.

Previous studies have shown that blood from young mice may have a rejuvenating effect on cognition in older rodents by enhancing hippocampal neurogenesis. This gave the researchers the idea to model that process in a dish, using human brain cells and blood.

“Our findings are very important, as they could allow us to predict the early onset of Alzheimer’s in a non-invasive way. They could complement other blood biomarkers that reflect the classic signs of the disease,” said Edina Silajdzic, co-author of the paper.