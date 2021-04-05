The municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn organized a blood donation campaign in front of its main building, in cooperation with the Blood Transfusion Bank, under the slogan “A drop of blood equals life.”

The campaign witnessed the wide participation of municipality employees and workers, and a large number of citizens and residents in the city, who were keen to donate blood as part of their national and humanitarian duty, and in their desire to promote the concept of social solidarity and solidarity among various members of society.

The director of the municipality, Talib Abdullah Al-Yahyai, ​​affirmed that “the municipality continues to fulfill its duty and societal responsibility towards all members and institutions of society, and all residents of the utopian city, out of its keenness to promote the concepts of participation and solidarity, and instill a culture of volunteer work, and the principles of giving, sacrifice and sacrifice that it has instilled in us. Our wise leadership from an early age ».





