Blogger and supporter of body positive ideas Clara Dao from Canada shared a video with fans in a revealing image.

The 25-year-old activist showed off her figure in a new motivational video on the topic of accepting your appearance. In the posted frames, an influencer with a zero breast size posed in beige lingerie and cargo pants with a low waistline. In a new publication, Dao reminded subscribers that the stomach cannot remain flat throughout the day.

Fans thanked the girl for sending the video in the comments. “Thank you!”, “You inspire me,” “Thank you for this video. I constantly think about my bloated belly,” “The most beautiful and understanding,” numerous viewers expressed themselves.

