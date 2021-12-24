Blogger Matvey Yuferov, who urinated on the veteran’s portrait, was sentenced to four years in prison in a general regime colony. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Moscow Prosecutor’s Office”.

In addition, the 19-year-old blogger was banned from engaging in activities that need to be posted on the Internet for five years.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office requested five years in prison for Yuferov. According to open data, the Russian is accused of “Insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland.” Five years in prison is the maximum term under this article.