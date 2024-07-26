Russian travel blogger Marina Ershova visited the United States and described Russians who moved there with the phrase “they hate everyone and profit from their own.” She shared this opinion in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, after moving to the United States, people undergo strong changes, often in a negative direction. “They hate this new life with all their guts and seem to blame everyone around them, especially their compatriots, for their troubles. It’s some kind of paradoxical hatred: they feel bad, and let everyone else feel bad,” the blogger explained.

In addition, she noted, “American Russians” are afraid of competition and profit from their compatriots. “They become suspicious, aggressive and closed. Instead of helping each other, they put spokes in the wheels of their own!” the traveler concluded.

Earlier, the same travel blogger told what features of American culture she does not like. In particular, she criticized local products, noting that in Russia everything is much tastier and of higher quality.