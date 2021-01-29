US photographer Brianna Gomez showed a way to get the attention of men in dating apps. She began to share her method with subscribers on TikTok, writes BuzzFeed.

About a year ago, Gomez installed the Bumble app. Its peculiarity lies in the fact that only girls can write to potential partners first. To get the attention of those with whom she paired, the blogger developed her own method.

She took a photo from the interlocutor’s profile and photoshopped it. For example, she placed a potential partner in the TV series “Game of Thrones”, the cartoon “The Little Mermaid” or on an advertisement for a detergent. Then Gomez sent the resulting image to the man and made up a joke related to the image. “Winter is coming, but I can keep you warm on a long night,” the blogger captioned to the HBO fantasy photoshopped frame.

The girl also opened an account on TikTok and began posting videos there, how she makes collages and how the interlocutors admire her way of starting a dialogue. “Some people think I’m very strange, while others think I’m a genius,” Gomez said in a conversation with BuzzFeed. The blogger added that photoshopping the pictures is not in order to impress people, but because she likes the process itself. In addition, she believes that such a conversation start makes online dating less awkward.

