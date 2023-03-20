Dead fish floating on the water’s surface cover Australia’s Darling River for a whopping six miles. Cleaning up the decaying effects of Australia’s biggest-ever fish kill is up to the police of the southeastern state of New South Wales, responsible for cleaning up the 1,500-kilometer-long river. In a hurry, police quickly set up an ’emergency operations centre’ in the small town of Menindee. From there it coordinates the efforts of, among others, the New South Wales environment department, which must ensure that the fish kill does not cause an ecological disaster from which the river will have to recover for years.

The police have appointed special contractors to remove the rotting fish from the water with large nets. They will start this week at parts of the river that are crucial for the water supply, and near houses to prevent (odour) nuisance. Waiting is not an option; the decomposing fish extract even more oxygen from the water and thus threaten the living fish in the river. The authorities are also pumping higher quality water into the river to increase the oxygen content in the water.

Last week, millions of fish died in Darling River as it turned into so-called “hypoxic blackwater.” The term blackwater means that the water is full of organic material such as algae, leaves and bark. When this decays, tannins (chemical structures) are released, which turn the water black. When the material breaks down into smaller pieces, chemicals sometimes escape that make the water deoxygenated; hypoxic. This is also the case with the Darling, where organic material from the bank ended up in the river after a flood.

High temperatures exacerbated the situation. The heat – with peaks of up to 40 degrees Celsius – lowered the water level, increasing the proportion of organic material in the river. Moreover, there is less oxygen in warm water than in cold water. For millions of carp, herring and many other types of fish in the river, this combination was too much.

Also read this article about massive fish kill in a Polish river: Oxygen deprivation leads to new wave of deaths in river Oder



Global risk from climate change

It is not the first time the Darling has been weighed down by a blanket of dead fish: in 2018 and 2019 that was also the case. But never before has the situation been this bad. The ecosystem of the Murray-Darling basin, of which the river is a part, is under increasing pressure from climate change and increasing water use. The area is facing extreme conditions: from severe drought and fires to heavy rainfall, storms and floods. And this does not only apply to Australia: lower water levels due to climate change increase the risk of fish mortality due to pollution worldwide. Last summer, for example, the Polish authorities removed some 200 tons of dead fish from the river Oder.

Residents near the Darling are concerned about water quality, they say to the Australian broadcaster ABC News. They use the river water; for irrigation of farmland and indoors. But according to the police coordinator of the cleaning operation, these concerns are not necessary. According to him, the initial investigation indicates that there are “multiple viable solutions” to maintain Menidee’s water supply. Water quality is also regularly tested so that ‘immediate action’ can be taken if a switch to a different water supply is necessary.