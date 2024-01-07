During the Quarto Grado episode, they talked about the objects found in Filippo Turetta's car

During the last episode of Fourth Degreewhich aired on the evening of Friday 5 January, once again talked about Giulia Cecchettin's crime, committed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The latter is located in the prison of Verona.

It emerged from the broadcast that the 22-year-old had a second meeting with his parents, Elisabetta and Nicola. However, they claim that she still needs a long period of detention to understand what he did.

Giulia and Filippo had met about a year before and a daughter was born between them relation. In August this year, you decided to close it, due to theobsession and jealousy boy's.

The 22-year-old, however, never accepted this decision and for months he always tried to win her back. On the evening of November 11, they went out shopping together. At the end of this meeting, perhaps because of yet another rejectionhe decided to end his life.

For a long week the families of both hoped to be able to do so embrace again, but finally late on the morning of Saturday 18 November, the sad reality emerged. Giulia was dead and Filippo had arrived as far as Germanywhere they then arrested him in his car.

What did they find in Filippo Turetta's car

Right inside that Fiat Punto, officers found some important items. Like a blanket and a knife. From what the boy's friends said, shortly before the crime, he used to spend a lot of time in the car. He slept and ate inside.

For this reason, investigators are trying to understand if the weapon used to end Giulia's life actually belonged to the silverware used by him to eat. Furthermore, the Ris, in addition to analyzing the objects found in the car, they are also analyzing the artefacts found near the place where it was hidden Giulia's body.

His would still be missing from the roll call computer, in which there was the degree thesis, which he was supposed to defend a few days after losing his life. The uncle Andrea Camerottointerviewed by one of the journalists, about how they spent the holidays, said:

“Holidays are difficult in all families that miss someone, it's difficult to celebrate knowing that there are empty chairs missing!” The Turettas on the other hand, from what the parish priest of Torreglia said, need time to understand what happened.