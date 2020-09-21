Sergio Ramos tries it with his head in front of Remiro’s goal. Alvaro Barrientos / AP

The champion came back dry. Madrid had no guns. Not when she was in command in the first half, nor when the Real got up after the intermission. Zidane’s team did not find Benzema and did not have the rescue of Sergio Ramos. In a game with a very youthful air, Odegaard and Rodrygo fell by the wayside and ended up relegated early. With hardly any offensive spark, Zidane forgot about Jovic and Borja Mayoral. Opposite, the Real was a traveling group. Gregarious at the beginning and somewhat more loose in the second half.

With Zidane you never know. For the premiere in San Sebastián, he surprised with Casemiro, a first-rate praetorian whatever the stage or the season, in the stands. The French coach envied with a 4-2-3-1, with Kroos and Modric managing in the kitchen and three youth currencies as Benzema’s escorts: Vinicius and Rodrygo on the sides and Odegaard gravitating near the French forward. For the Royal Society healthy. After many setbacks during the preseason, Imanol Alguacil put together a team with an average age of 23. Perhaps because of so much fledgling, the Real had trouble waking up. Chata during the first act, the greater determination of Madrid condemned her to a very secondary role. At the expense of a Royal ruler, but lacking in slaughterhouses in the Remiro area.

Only Vinicius, with his dribbling and pedaling, pulled the chain behind the local. Much more withdrawn Rodrygo and Odegaard. The Brazilian hardly challenged Aihen. The Norwegian, with a panoramic observatory behind Guevara and Merino – the central pivots of the Real – processed his return to Madrid more concerned not to fail than to venture. So Zidane’s team was hung up on Vinicius, very well helped by Mendy, who progresses and progresses. The French side knew how to harmonize with the diabolical Brazilian winger. Vinicius likes to step on the line and cite a fencer duel to his markers. Mendy played it very well, with more deployment for interior positions so as not to interfere with his partner. A couple of Benzema maneuvers brought Madrid closer to goal.

Until the last breath of the first half, the Real was much further away, which was difficult even to take a look at Courtois. Those of Imanol were supported by Elustondo, impeccable in several crosses. Low Zubeldia, his teammates were late to pressure. And they had no thread with the ball. Warm Oyarzábal, Isak lost every pulse with Varane, nothing to do with Varane from Manchester. Of course, the only time they connected both, Oyarzábal and Isak, a blink of the break, the Swede stood before Courtois, who avoided the target with his left foot. A subsequent warped shot from Isak himself not only put Madrid on alert. Back from the intermission, the game was another.

The second period was as long for Madrid as it was for Real. These times of so much anxiety, so unforeseen, punish the physical. Barrenetxea, fast and unbalanced winger, was about to overtake Courtois, but a point-blank pass to Isak was left in a frustrated shot.

It didn’t take long for the coaches to intervene. First there was a clue for Silva, back to LaLiga 10 years later. With her entry by Isak, Real was left without a buoy striker. Zidane responded with three relays in one go. Valverde, Casemiro and the rookie cadet Marvin took the baton from Modric, Rodrygo and Odegaard. Marvin, a greyhound that moves on the right wing, was not the only one who made his debut, also Arribas, a boy with a silky left foot. La Real also put González de Zárate, a Herculean player to guard the midfield. By then, the party had already lost a lot of gas. It was already an encounter with many horizons, with people already exhausted. And despite the open spaces, the result of fatigue, no one was precise. Madrid, like the recent champion Madrid, the goal comes with forceps on many occasions. Whether or not a message to the offices, despite the drought, ZZ left Jovic and Borja Mayoral in the shade, anticipated by two scholarship holders. Asensio and Hazard are missing, footballers more to attend than to thrash. For the French coach there are no more than nine than Benzema. Back, the goal is the main subject of the champion.