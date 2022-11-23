All nuclear power plants and most thermal power plants in Ukraine were left without electricity due to missile attacks

Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving most of the country’s regions without electricity. Writes about it “Strana.ua” with reference to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic.

According to the agency, a complete or partial blackout occurred on November 23 in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lvov, Kyiv and Cherkassy, ​​as well as in the units of the Zaporizhia region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). and Kherson regions.

“The vast majority of electricity consumers across the country have been de-energized. Emergency shutdowns occur. The lack of electricity has affected the heat and water supply,” the ministry clarified the situation.

Due to the shelling, all Ukrainian nuclear power plants and most thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants were de-energized

All nuclear power plants, as well as most hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants located on the territory of Ukraine, stopped supplying electricity. The personnel of nuclear power plants were forced to stop the operation of power units in emergency mode. Rivne NPP was transferred to emergency operation, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky NPPs were disconnected from the power system.

How soon electricity will appear in the homes of citizens, the department has not yet predicted. As the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko assured, specialists have already started repairing the infrastructure.

In parallel, the country’s authorities announced emergency blackouts in all areas. They indicated that the restoration of infrastructure is being hampered by bad weather, in particular frost and freezing rain.

Interruptions are observed in the work of railways, water stations and the Internet

Problems with light led to disruptions in the transport, social and communal infrastructure. Thus, Ukrainian Railways reported interruptions in the departure of trains and were forced to use additional diesel locomotives.

The damage also affected the Kyiv metro – the trains arrive at the stations very late, the Kharkov metro stopped working completely, and rescuers were forced to evacuate passengers directly from the tunnels.

In addition, in some regions of Ukraine, water supply to houses was stopped.

Along with this, problems with the Internet began. According to the NetBlocks service, the country’s network connectivity is now at 35 percent of the standard.

The critical situation with electricity has led to chaos on the streets of cities. Long queues have formed at gas stations as people rush to fill cars and generators, fearing shortages. A similar situation is observed in supermarkets – residents began to massively buy drinking water and essential goods.

Blackouts affected Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria

After Russian shelling of infrastructure, power outages began in neighboring Moldova, which is connected to Ukraine by unified power supply systems. The light disappeared on the streets of Chisinau and in the homes of residents of large cities.

In this regard, the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, issued an urgent appeal in which she blamed Russia for the current situation. She pointed out that public utilities are already working on troubleshooting, and also called for accelerating the country’s integration with the “free world”.

WHO predicts a new wave of emigration from Ukraine amid critical infrastructure damage

The energy system of Ukraine has suffered critical damage and cannot be restored in a short time. This situation threatens the country with economic collapse and new waves of migration abroad.

How explained Director of the European Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge, the approaching frosts could become “life-threatening for millions of Ukrainians.” According to his estimates, at least 2-3 million more citizens can leave the country because of the devastation.

Simply put, this winter will be all about survival. Hans Klugedirector of the WHO European office

The economic damage from missile strikes is still unknown.