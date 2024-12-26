The Community of Madrid launched this Thursday an original congratulations to celebrate the arrival of 2025. It is a video of just over two and a half minutes in length that aims to praise the value of uniting citizens in the face of adversity through a fictional story that takes place in Puerta del Sol during the last night of the year and which includes a ‘cameo’ by two of the most recognizable presenters on Telemadrid, Madrid’s public television.

The video reproduces the party atmosphere that every December 31 is lived at the ‘kilometer zero’ of the capital, both on the street and in the surrounding buildings, which become improvised sets for the Chimes. In one of them, Francine Gálvez and Emilio Pineda are about to announce the descent of the carillon and the beginning of the quarters when they realize that the Puerta del Sol clock has gone dark.

Stupor takes over those gathered in the square until a young street singer encourages those present, microphone in hand, to clap their hands to imitate each of the twelve bell ringings that mark the entry into the new year and that the millions of people who are watching the moment on television from their homes can drink the grapes.

Those present respond to the call and the collective mission becomes a success. “The most original Chimes!”you hear the presenters say while the images of people celebrating the new year appear, both in Puerta del Sol and in their homes.

President Isabel Díaz Ayuso was the first to share the original video on her social networks this Thursday at noon. “In the Community of Madrid, We celebrate 2025 more united than ever. Happy New Year,” the Madrid leader wrote.