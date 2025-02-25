02/25/2025



99% of the population of Chile and two Argentine provinces have remained No electricity supply By a general cut, which affects millions of people and occurs in the middle of a heat wave. The causes for the moment are unknown.

As reported by the National Electric Coordinator and EFE Coordinator, at 15.16 hours local time (18.00 GMT) there has been an interruption of the electricity supply From Arica to the Lagos Region. This has happened due to a disconnection of the 500 kV transmission system in the north Chico.

To restore the service as soon as possible, the service recovery plan has been activated.

The entity responsible for the operation of the electrical system in more than 3,100 km of extension, the national electrical coordinator, has notified the situation to the corresponding authorities. Thus, immediately, the service recovery plan has been activated, To replace consumption in the shortest possible time.









Also, the causes of this supply cut They will be investigated and analyzed According to the protocol provided for this type of contingencies, after informing what happened to the relevant authority. This has been pointed out by the Ministry of Interior, which has indicated that these could be related to forest fires. You also think of possible sabotage.

The situation is being monitored by the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, as reported by his office, which pointed out that the president is at the Carabineros operational management center.

The blackout has forced shops, banks and shopping centers in Santiago, Chile to close. Thus, it has been registered A road chaos when the traffic lights and the subway cut are also affected.

As EFE has been able to know, at the emergency meeting in the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred), the ministers of the majority of the cabinet as interior, energy, health, public works, environment. Also the Joint General Staff, Carabineros, Firefighters and the Investigation Police.

The national electrical coordinator is the operator of the national electrical system, which goes from the northern region of Arica, on the border with Peru, to the southern archipelago of Chiloé. This body is in charge of ensuring the safe operation, at a minimum cost and with open access of the system.