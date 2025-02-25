A blackout affects 99 % of Chile in the middle of heat wave due to causes that are still unknown

A general cut that affects 99 % of Chile left millions of people without electricity on Tuesday, whose causes are unknown so far and in the middle of a strong heat wave.

The office of the National Electric Coordinator reported that at 15.16 local time (18.00 GMT) there was an interruption of the electricity supply from Arica to the Los Lagos region, caused by a disconnection of the 500 kV transmission system in the north Chico.

The National Electric Coordinator is the Chilean Electrical System operator, which goes between Arica and Chiloé, with an extension of more than 3,100 kilometers long.

The authorities immediately activated the service recovery plan to replace consumption in the shortest possible time.

They also pointed out that the causes of this supply cut will be investigated and analyzed in accordance with the protocol provided by this type of contingency, having informed their occurrence to the relevant authority.

In addition, the Presidency reported that the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, is at the Carabineros de Chile operational center by monitoring the emergency.

Moments before, the Interior Ministry announced that a special session was convened to analyze the causes, which could be related to forest fires or even think of possible sabotage.

In Santiago de Chile, banks, shops and shopping centers have closed and a road chaos is recorded due to the electrical failure in the traffic lights and the cutting of the suburban subway.

According to EFE, at the Emergency Meeting in the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) are the ministers of the majority of the cabinet as interior, energy, health, public works, environment, in addition, of the State General Staff , Carabineros, Firefighters and the Investigation Police.

Argentina does not register power cuts

Argentina’s electrical transmission systems have not registered alterations related to the massive blackout on Tuesday in Chile and, in addition, there are no connection points between the electrical networks of the two countries, official sources told EFE.

“We are not connected at any point with Chile,” said Fuentes of the Ministry of Energy of Argentina.

According to spokesmen of the companies that operate in the Argentine electricity market, no affectation was detected in the high voltage electricity transmission system of 500 kilowatts in Argentina.