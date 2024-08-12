Black widower Thomas Randolph from the US was found guilty of murdering his wife

An American court sentenced 69-year-old Nevada native Thomas Randolph to 60 years in prison. The man was accused of hiring a hitman to kill his wife, and then killing him after the job was done. It is worth noting that Randolph was married six times and only two of his wives left their marriages alive. Lenta.ru tells the story of the man who was nicknamed the Black Widower.

Randolph’s sixth wife was attacked by his friend

Sharon Kosse, 57, and her husband Thomas Randolph, 54, spent the entire day of May 8, 2008, in Las Vegas. They strolled around the city center, then had a romantic dinner at a restaurant, and were planning to go to the movies afterward. However, Sharon convinced Randolph to go home and get into bed as soon as possible.

When they pulled up to the house, she went straight into the house, and her husband stayed behind to drive the car into the garage. At that moment, a shot rang out. Randolph entered the house and saw his wife on the floor in a pool of blood, and then an unknown person in a ski mask rushed at him. Randolph emptied a clip from his pistol into him and called emergency services. At least, that’s the version the widower gave the police.

Sharon Kosse could not be saved, nor could the attacker. He turned out to be 38-year-old Michael Miller, a friend of the couple, whom they had met a month before the incident and who did small jobs for them around the house. A bag with clothes, jewelry and house keys was found on him.

The story immediately seemed suspicious to investigators. It turned out that Miller and Randolph were constantly calling each other, sometimes talking on the phone seven times a day.

Another strange thing was that ballistics showed that Miller was shot while he was lying on the floor of his garage. Moreover, neighbors heard the gunshots at 8:30 p.m., and Randolph called the police at 8:44 p.m. What was going on at that time?

Until 2009, the inconsolable widower remained free and managed to collect $300,000 in insurance money. Then he was arrested. The investigation, trials, and appeals dragged on for many years. In 2023, Randolph was found guilty of hiring Miller to kill his wife and then getting rid of him as the only witness. In April, Thomas Randolph was given 60 years in prison, effectively a life sentence.

It could have been a completely typical story of one relative killing another for money, if not for one thing. Sharon Kosse was already the fourth woman who did not survive her marriage to Randolph.

22 years earlier, Randolph’s second wife had voluntarily taken her own life.

Thomas Randolph first married in 1975, when he lived in Utah. According to his chosen one, Katherine Thomas, he lived a “sex, drugs, rock and roll” lifestyle at the time. This was in stark contrast to the conservative foundations of the Mormon state. The husband and wife lived together for seven years, but their marriage was not a happy one, although they had two children. Randolph never hid the fact that he was a great lover of women.

I always cheated on my wives, but they loved me Thomas Randolph

Randolph’s daughter Christa said he was always “a troublemaker who did and said the wrong things,” but was also a very loving and caring father.

Immediately after his divorce from Kathy in 1983, Randolph married Becky Galt. Things got even worse in that marriage. Becky’s cousins ​​later claimed that Randolph manipulated her, drugged her, and abused her.

On November 7, 1987, Galt left a party with her husband in a state of dismay. At home, she and Randolph argued, and he claims she said she was going to kill herself. She was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. Initial investigators ruled it a suicide.

Randolph collected $500,000 from his wife’s insurance, but a year later the case was reopened, with the wealthy widower as the prime suspect. Eric Tarantino, who had previously worked with Randolph, said he tried to hire him as a hitman, but canceled the job at the last minute.

To the public’s great surprise, Randolph was acquitted. This was especially strange because during the investigation he tried to hire a police officer to silence Tarantino forever.

It is hard not to notice the similarities between the stories of the assassination attempt on Cosse and the failed assassination attempt on Galt. In both cases, Randolph got rid of his wives and received large compensations.

Two more of Randolph’s wives died under mysterious circumstances

Randolph’s next wife was Gaina Allmon. They didn’t live together for long, but it was enough for her to have something to say as a prosecution witness in the Kosse case in the 2000s. In particular, Allmon claimed that Randolph attempted to kill her.

She said he was cleaning a gun at home one day when it allegedly went off by accident, with the bullet nearly hitting her in the head. Allmon is sure it was no accident.

After another divorce, Randolph married a woman named Frances Thomas and was widowed in 2004 following an unsuccessful heart operation. The widower later sued the hospital for negligence and received compensation in addition to his wife’s insurance.

Frances’ relatives have said more than once that the mistake during the operation looked very suspicious, and Randolph did not allow an autopsy and insisted on a quick cremation.

The widower’s friend Glen Morrison told jurors during Kosse’s trial that he and Randolph had hatched a plan to get rid of Thomas. It was to take place in a trailer in Indiana, and Morrison was to be the perpetrator.

He later abandoned the idea because he feared Randolph would get rid of him as well once he was no longer needed. The Thomas children testified in court that they believed their stepfather was involved in what happened to their mother.

Randolph’s most mysterious wife was a certain Leona Stapleton. Almost nothing is known about this marriage or about the woman herself. According to her husband’s version, which he gave to Stapleton’s relatives, she was sick with cancer and doctors could not help her.

Thomas Randolph Frame: Law&Crime Network / YouTube

Randolph did not confess to any crime.

The Black Widower, as Randolph has been dubbed in the media over the years, never confessed to any crimes. He was convicted only in the Kossé case, and that was based on circumstantial evidence and witness testimony, not hard physical evidence.

At the same time, he never hid his passion for the opposite sex and his not very righteous life.

Yes, I cheated on my wife. I sold drugs. Yes, I made a ton of money doing it. But that doesn’t make me a killer. Thomas Randolphin the film The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph

In numerous interviews, which he gave with great alacrity, clearly enjoying the national fame, Randolph claimed that he had “nothing to do” with what happened to his wives. He insisted that it was all a terrible set of circumstances, and that he was the main victim of those circumstances.

I don’t know if my father is guilty Krista Randolphin the film The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph

However, the relatives of the women for whom the meeting with Randolph was the last, call him nothing but a “sick son of a bitch.” In addition, the similarity of stories about hiring acquaintances to eliminate wives and other features indicate the American’s persistent attempts to commit the perfect crime.

Either way, Randolph will now have to spend the rest of his days behind bars. On July 15, another documentary about him was released, this time on the Investigation Discovery channel.

One might say that the story of Black Widower Thomas Randolph is over. However, there are still too many questions in his case, the answers to which only he knows.