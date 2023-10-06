A “black sky” regime was declared in Krasnoyarsk and Minusinsk
In two Russian cities – Krasnoyarsk and Minusinsk – a “black sky” regime was declared. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor.
The regime of adverse weather conditions (AMC) in Krasnoyarsk will be in effect from 19:00 on October 7 to 13:00 on October 9, and in Minusinsk – from 19:00 on October 6 to 13:00 on October 9.
“Atmospheric air monitoring has been strengthened in the territories of the listed cities,” the department said in a statement.
In August, a “black sky” regime was also introduced in Krasnoyarsk.
When establishing such a regime, experts usually advise citizens not to open windows to ventilate rooms, drink more water, do wet cleaning more often and, if possible, not go outside.
